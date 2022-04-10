The city of The Matrix Awakens serves as the setting for the flights of the Last Son of Krypton.

Superman It’s one of the greatest superheroes of all time when it comes to comics and movies, but his time in video games hasn’t been so lucky. The last son of Krypton carries some of the worst games in history and some ambitious projects, such as the one created by Factor 5, which ended up being cancelled.

The character has always had problems being adapted correctly to video games: he is too strong and powerful, something that seems to have complicated many of the proposals. But if, like us, you dream of a Superman game as good as the adaptations we’ve had of Batman or Spider-Man, the technical demo shared by the developer volodwill get your desire to fire.

As you may have identified, this is not Metropolis, this is CitySample, the city that we could see in The Matrix Awakens. The character has the appearance of a test dummy, however, the flight manages to fully capture the essence of our man of steel. City Sample is part of the Unreal Engine 5 package that developers have access to.

Its creator plans to turn it into a real gameThe developer has also tested the use of our hero’s superpowers within the demo, but the result has been nothing short of disastrous. The reception of these shared clips has been so positive that Volod has launched turn this tech demo into a real video game, although it will not have the Superman license. If you are fans of the superhero and want to know how one of his most ambitious video games became one of the worst games in history, at 3DJuegos you have available Marc Rollan’s article “El Funs” on the odyssey of Superman 64.

