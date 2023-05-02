Instant messaging applications have practically supplanted phone calls, sending text messages with the app integrated into cell phones and, to a large extent, the use of email.

Among the wide variety of real-time messaging platforms available on the market today, the most popular, without a doubt, is WhatsApphence the importance of avoiding downloading a famous app, because Goal You can suspend the account of your users who do so.

The app that you should not download if you want to prevent WhatsApp from suspending your account

As with all social networks, applications, platforms and others, in order to use WhatsApp, users must comply with certain rules, which are set out in the Terms and conditions of use.

However, since the vast majority of people who create a Meta app account do not read the Terms and Conditions of Use of the platform, many times they are left without being able to use it, since they violate the rules without knowing it.

In this sense, Meta makes it quite clear that one of the most compelling reasons for suspending an account is to detect that the Internet user is using Modded APKsbeing the most popular of these whatsapp plus.

Surely the name of WhatsApp Plus sounds familiar to you, and this mod has gained popularity in recent years for making WhatsApp available to WhatsApp users. various tools and functions not available in the original version.

However, the company mark zuckerberg has warned that, being an unofficial application, data protection cannot be guaranteed, so it is considered that the personal information of users who use it is at risk.

Given this, WhatsApp made the decision to suspend the accounts of users who use WhatsApp Plus, hence the call is to avoid, at all costs, downloading and installing this APK on cell phones, since in addition to exposing netizens to a lock your accountsAt the same time, they risk downloading viruses and all kinds of malware to their mobile devices, which can be used by cybercriminals.