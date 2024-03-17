Whoever understands it can say so. Less than a decade ago, doctors considered measles an eradicable disease. But measles is back, resulting in a recent outbreak in the Eindhoven region. Whooping cough is also suddenly popping up everywhere again. The cause is crystal clear: fewer people are getting vaccinated. And so we can no longer avoid the question of whether the government should intervene, writes our political reporter Laurens Kok.

