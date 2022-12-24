The Christmas It is a special day to share love and happiness, but it must be recognized that being a host in the Christmas Eve It is quite expensive, which is why the case of a granny who charges her more than 600 pesos to her children to have dinner with her the night of December 24.

Many families have a tradition to gather for dinner and celebrate the night of December 24also taking the opportunity to exchange gifts, which is why in the last few hours the case of an older woman who asks her children for money so that they can have dinner with her on Christmas Eve has begun to attract attention on the internet.

According to what was disclosed by the media BBCa 63-year-old woman made the decision not to bear the costs of the Christmas dinner alone, making it clear that if they did not give her money, she would not receive it at home.

That was how the older woman asked all her children to make her a wire transfer to cover all the expenses involved in the traditional dinner tonight on December 24.

The most incredible thing is that the 63-year-old woman made a price table according to the age and possibilities of her relatives. In the end, she made a budget of 200 euros, that is, around 4 thousand 110 Mexican pesos.

“There are some who think I’m a bit ‘Scrooge’, (the main character in the classic story ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens), but my friends think it’s a good idea,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

Caroline Duddrige has a total of 5 children, of which 3 are girls and two are boys. While her female descendants were charged 10 euros (200 Mexican pesos), the males were charged 30 euros (616 Mexican pesos) for Christmas dinner. In addition, she also asked for money for her grandchildren’s food.

“If you don’t pay before, you won’t come,” said the widow, who explained that the money for the Christmas dinner should have been transferred from December 1.