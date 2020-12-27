E.It’s hard to love a married person who is always somewhere far away, in the other life. But maybe it was never as difficult as it is now, since the Corona measures keep people away from each other. Under the yoke of prudish on all sides, old, wondrous stories like old chintz fade away in empty halls: those of mistresses and lovers, for example. In the times of MeToo, one can hardly think about the love affair in any other way than with terms like “shame”, “toxic” and “contagious”. “To be beloved” is no longer glamorous, has the aura of bitterness.

An extramarital affair is a betrayal of God as a violation of one of the Ten Commandments.