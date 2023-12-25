Novellara, another foiled Saman case: “If you don't get married you'll end up like him”

“If you don't get married you end up like Saman Abbas“. Words that a 52-year-old Pakistani resident in Novellara, the same town in the Reggio area where Saman's family lived, would have said to his daughter in her early twenties.

READ ALSO: Saman, parents sentenced to life imprisonment: uncle 14 years, cousins ​​acquitted

For the man and his 37-year-old wife, the girl's stepmother, the police enforced a ban on communicating and approaching places frequented by the victim, who in 2021 was forced into a long-distance wedding with a cousin. She had resisted marrying him physically. Available for all electronic bracelet. Both spouses are liable for mistreatment, the man also for coercion or induction into marriage

Subscribe to the newsletter

