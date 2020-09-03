The writer Sara Mesa, in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The characters in the novels of Sara Mesa (Madrid, 44 years old) are not writers but they seem to be. Everyone, in one way or another, narrates themselves. They write letters, like Sonia de Cicatriz, or keep a diary, like Almost in Cara de pan, or simply play to translate what surrounds them into their own language, like Nat, the protagonist of his latest book, Un amor (Anagrama) , so oppressive and liberating at the same time, and to some extent sordid, like the rest. “In all cases, there is a breakdown of expectations, a loss of control over that story that forces them to improvise another,” admits the writer. That does not prevent them from reaching the place they were going, just that they do not do it as expected.

“If life has taught me something, it is that sometimes he does not hit the target by aiming, but carelessly, taking detours, almost by chance,” he said yesterday in Barcelona. It is the first time he has left Seville since the state of alarm was decreed. Interestingly, when he did, he had recently decided to quit his job and dedicate himself solely to writing. “It was as if the world told me: ‘Don’t you want broth, girl? Have two cups. ” Serie. “Now I do nothing but write, and I write a lot. I also read and watch movies ”, he adds. You have a tendency to reread and revise the things you like. She likes to work the sentence. Above all, the phrase. “The complexity of its structure is what I take care of the most,” she says.

The confinement left her at the gates of her first trip to the United States, and not as a mere tourist, but as a translated author. She misses in a way what she expected to happen when she left her job: having a little more social life as a writer. But she doesn’t care. Somehow, it will come back. What she does feel is that, like one of her characters, she has taken a huge detour to get to the place where she always wanted to be.

But it has arrived. What do you think it sharpens in A love that it had not sharpened before? “It’s a very dark novel, it’s too dark even for me,” she answers. The protagonist, Nat, a translator, moves to a town and to adapt to the environment, she consents too much. For example, you allow your landlord to treat you badly. “That is a true story. A friend told me that her landlord kept invading her privacy. And that she, out of education, did not stop him. This is what happens to Nat, and what happens to many women. We have been brought up like this, to be disgustingly submissive. But then there is the inner rebellion, which is something that I think all my female characters share. In all of them there is a boiling kettle, ”she says. And it always ends up exploding. Here she does it when one of the neighbors lends herself to fix her roof. She does not have money. He asks you for something in return that has nothing to do with money. She doesn’t remember the last time she was with a woman.

“If you don’t feel wanted, as a woman you are lost,” says Mesa. Nat is a bit lost in that regard. She has come to town assuming that, for example, her neighbor, Píter, always eager to invite her to dinner, wanted her. But what if it doesn’t? “Nat is aware for the first time in her life that she can lose that power, and that, somehow, triggers everything,” she responds. Thus, on the outside, Nat pretends that nothing is happening, but inside a lot is happening. “In my novels, violence is mental. What I write is a sample of how distorted our thoughts can be, how confused we can get ”, she adds.

About the translation – the main character is dedicated to it – he says that it somehow conditions or contaminates everything he writes. “I read a lot of Central European authors, but I don’t actually read them, I read their four or five translators. And it is her prose that invades mine. It is a very dense prose, and at the same time very simple, ”he says. It is clear that the next thing will not be so “solemn”. “I want to become lighter, lighter, without losing strength. How will Alice Munro do it? ”She wonders. “What he gets seems like magic,” he answers.