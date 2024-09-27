A study recently published by a renowned journal specialized in exercise and medicine revealed that perform certain sessions of physical activity overnight can contribute to better quality and quantity of sleep.

There are many people around the world who suffer from difficulties falling asleepand many of them also have interruptions during the night that result in poor rest, so they face the day with a bad mood and a state produced by bad sleeping habits. To put an end to these problems, the report published by the magazine BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine seems to have a clear solution.

The study demonstrated in the first instance that performing short resistance or strength training sessions during the night it has a positive impact on the quality and quantity of sleepwith exercises such as squats or knee raises while standing.

Based in New Zealand, researchers found no clear effect on average sleep efficiency (the ratio of total sleep time to the time a person spends in bed), in waking up after sleep (the amount of time a person remains awake after falling asleep) or in the number of sleep interruptions during the night.

In this way, the researchers concluded the study by stating: “Take physical activity breaks with resistance exercises with body weight at night has the potential to improve sleep period and total sleep timeand does not alter other aspects of sleep quality or subsequent 24-hour physical activity.”

The methodology of the study on sleep quality

To prepare the report, sleep researchers studied 28 participants who each completed one of two four-hour sessions. In the first, the participants remained seated for a long time, and in the second phase, they performed the same methodology, resting every half hour to complete three minutes of resistance exercises with body weight.

Participants underwent four-hour rest periods. Photo:iStock Share

The results show that regular breaks for physical activity significantly increased average sleep time and the time people spent sleeping in about half an hour.