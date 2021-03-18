If you do the test drive correctly, you will find out in a couple of hours whether the car is really worth buying. HS Visio jumped aboard when Mikko Kilkki drove his 90th euro test drive in Mersu.

Jyväskylä-based student Mikko Kilkki enjoys car test drives. Now he explains on what basis the car is worth choosing and what is a successful test drive.

Jyväskylän A few customers are touring the long hall of a used car. One of them is known to all salespeople in the store. As they pass by, they say hello Mikko Kilkkiä mark.

“Hi Mikko!”

Kilkki is here again. He is a familiar sight in a used car, with regular visits since 2007.