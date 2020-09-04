Pregnant women need twice as much iron as before. At this time, his body supplies blood for the baby with the help of iron. About fifty percent of the women do not get this essential mineral material, due to which many problems may occur.

Why iron is important in pregnancy

In pregnancy, the blood supply increases by fifty percent. Iron helps the body in the formation of red blood cells. Increased blood supply makes more red blood cells in the body. The more iron you take, the more blood cells will form in your body.

At the same time, anemia can occur if there is not enough iron in the body. This is called iron deficiency anemia, which is a common problem in pregnancy. Pregnancy anemia causes both mother and child to have a variety of problems such as preterm birth and low birth weight at birth.



How much iron does a pregnant woman need

Pregnant women need 27 mg of iron daily. Normal adult women between the ages of 19 and fifty years require 18 mg of iron daily.

Most prenatal vitamins contain enough iron, but iron deficiency anemia in pregnancy leads to increased demand for blood formation. In such a situation, you can avoid this problem by including an iron-rich diet in your diet. Apart from this, iron supplements can also be taken on the advice of a doctor.

Types of iron

Iron is related to animal protein, but vegetarian things can also supply iron. There are two types of iron: heme iron and non heme iron.

Hem Iron: This type of iron can be obtained from sources of meats, fish and other animal proteins. It is easily digested by the body.

Non Hem Iron: It is found in grains, beans, vegetables, fruits, dry fruits and seeds. Food takes a long time for the body to digest this type of iron.

What is iron found in

If you are a non-vegetarian, you can get hemp iron from salmon fish and chicken. Salmon has less mercury than other fish. So pregnant women can eat it.

Apart from iron, salmon also contains omega 3 fatty acids and other nutrients that make a pregnant woman healthy.

Sources of iron in pregnancy

If you are a vegetarian, you can get non-heme iron from the following: