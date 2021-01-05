We mostly use Gmail for office or any professional work and sometimes we are forced to share our password with anyone. We should keep changing our Gmail passwords in a few months, and it is very important in terms of safety. But if you do not know how to change the password in Gmail, then today we are telling you how to change the password. Let’s know how to change password in Gmail.

How to change your password in Gmail

Open Gmail first and go to Settings.

Now go to Settings and click on your Email ID.

Now click on Manage your Google Account here.

After doing this, go to the Security section at the top.

Here, go to Signing in to Google option and click on Password.

Here you will be asked to sign in to your account.

After signing in, you will have to enter a new password.

Now you can change the password by clicking Change Password.

