He IMSS-Wellbeing It has become one of the most important Mexican public organizations in Mexico in recent years, due to the fact that it provides free medical care to those who are not beneficiaries from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Under this understanding, through its official social media accounts, the IMSS-Bienestar alerted the beneficiaries of this health organization about a dangerous fraud that has been detected, What is it about?

It was on the official account of the social network X where the IMSS-Bienestar made it clear that the identification card of this Mexican organization only serves to identify a person as a beneficiary, and in no way conditions medical care.

“ATTENTION! With #IMSSBIENESTAR you can access free, quality medical care. REGISTER at https://registro.imssbienestar.gob.mx and get your credential. Remember that the credential identifies you as a beneficiary and does not condition medical care. #WeAreIMSSBIENESTAR,” can be read on the aforementioned virtual platform.

It is in this way that, as detailed on the official IMSS-Bienestar website, in order to be able to To register with IMSS-Bienestar, the following information is required::

*Postal Code

*CURP

*Email

*Location

*Digital photo

It should be noted that people must register with IMSS-Bienestar to identify themselves as beneficiaries of IMSS-BIENESTAR and that their personal data is up to date. This way, they will be able to access free medical services quickly, easily and in an orderly manner.

It should also be noted that When registering online, the following information will be requested::

*Your address, contact cell phone number and personal email

*Demographic data such as education, marital status, among others

*Indicate if you have daughters or sons and how many are under 18 years old

*Upload your digital photo

If you do NOT have IMSS or ISSSTE, be CAREFUL with this medical SCAM/Photo: screenshot

At this point we must not forget that the beneficiaries of IMSS-Bienestar They have the right to the following services completely free of charge and with quality::

*Medical attention

*Medicines

*Queries

*Surgeries

*Studies

If you do NOT have IMSS or ISSSTE, be CAREFUL with this medical SCAM/Photo: Pixabay

It should be noted, in this regard, that, according to official data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), IMSS-Bienestar currently operates in the following federal entities of Mexico:

*Baja California

*Baja California Sur

*Campeche

*Chiapas

*Mexico City

*Colima

*Mexico state

*Warrior

*Gentleman

*Michoacan

*Morelos

*Nayarit

*Oaxaca

*Puebla

*Quintana Roo

*San Luis Potosi

*Sinaloa

*Sonora

*Tabasco

*Tamaulipas

*Tlaxcala

*Veracruz

*Zacatecas.