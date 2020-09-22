Highlights: Mumbai-based startup Relofai has launched this service

Railofi keeps track of passenger’s waitlist tickets

Passenger is given flight ticket if ticket is not confirmed

The passenger gets the opportunity to travel by plane at the cost of the train

new Delhi

After booking tickets from the railway in the country, you have to wait for confirmation. At the same time, you also have to cancel the ticket, due to which the journey of the passengers is affected. Mumbai-based startup Railofy has launched India’s first ‘Westernist and RAC Protection’ service, which is tackling the waitlist problem in India.

Flight or train are the only two options for the passengers to travel a long way. But because of frequent flight tickets, passengers prefer to travel by train. After this, you have to wait for the chart to be ready and the journey has to be canceled if the ticket is not confirmed. One passenger, Deepika Agarwal, said, ‘We had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi and the tickets for our six people belonged to the waitlist. Our tickets were not confirmed even at the last minute. After that we completed our journey through this app. ‘

What will the traveler have to do

Actually, the passenger will have to enter the PNR number of their ticket by going to Railofi’s website or app. At the same time, the traveler has to pay a fee, which is fixed according to each trip. After this Railofi keeps tracking the passenger’s waitlist tickets. If the passenger’s ticket is not confirmed, then the Railofai completes the journey by giving the passenger a flight ticket. At the same time, the passenger gets the opportunity to travel by plane at the cost of the train.

Still getting 7% interest on FD in these two banks, know about them

Deepika further said, ‘6 of our tickets were in the waitlist. At that time, the price of Tatkal ticket was 4000 and a flight ticket in the market was costing Rs 5000. We took the waitlist protection from Relofai. After getting the chart, we got a flight ticket for just 2000 rupees.

100 passengers have traveled

Rohan told Relofai’s founding team, ‘About 30 crore Indians fight the railway waitlist every year. We want the traveler to have no problem in his journey. We started it from January 2020 and in the first few months only about 100 passengers completed their journey through us. He informed that the service of Railofai is currently available for all trains and classes running in the country. At the same time migrant laborers took advantage of our facility during the corona epidemic. Those who are returning to work again are also completing their journey through us.

Rohan said that the passengers whose village is away from the airport, Railofai also allows them to reach the airport from their home. He said that though Railofi is making bus journey easier, it is also starting to provide bus facility for shorter routes so that passengers have least trouble.