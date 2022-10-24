The Credit cards they are a financial tool widely used by millions of Mexicans, both for their credit history and to facilitate Payments.

Although something that very few know is that the Service tax administration (SAT) monitor the expenses you make with your line of credit.

For him SAT the Credit cards They provide a source of information that accounts for the expenses you make, so on certain occasions they could request information from banking institutions if they deem it necessary.

Tips to prevent the SAT from finding anomalies in my credit card

When you use your credit card You must remember that you should only use up to the amount of income you receive and it is declared before the SAT.

This means that you must have declared taxes, because in case you use credit card and receive income that you have not declared, the Tax Administration could carry out an inspection.

Things you should not do when paying your credit card

when you pay credit cardpreferably use transfers, avoiding the use of cash to pay your credit debts.

In this same sense, you should avoid lending your line of credit, since these are only for personal use.

In the event that a friend or relative makes use of your credit cardeven though it is paid correctly, the tax authority could detect tax discrepancies.

Don’t spend more than you earn

The most common and most important advice is that you do not spend with your credit card more than you earn. If you do this, rest assured that the SAT will perform an inspection.

Spending more than you earn would mean in most cases that there is a fiscal discrepancy, since the SAT take into account your expenses throughout the year compared to your income.

The fiscal discrepancy occurs when the fiscal authorities find that a person’s annual expenses exceed declared income.

Take into account that donations, prizes and personal loans that exceed the 600 thousand pesos, are also taken into account as income. Therefore, you must declare them.