One of the most used social networks is Facebook, accumulating, to date, billions of active accounts, which is why if you created and used your account between 2007 and 2022 You will be interested to know that you can claim part of the 725 million dollars that Metaowner of the platform, must distribute among Internet users after being sued.

In recent years there have been many countries that have required social networks, electronic applications and virtual platforms to make transparent the use they give to the personal data of their users.

And under this tenor in past months the lawsuit filed against Meta was a scandal after it was revealed that the company had shared personal data of users with other companies.

We recommend you

One of the companies that Meta gave access to the data of its millions of users was Cambridge Analyticaa corporation that participated in the campaign of the former Republican president donald trump.

It was discovered that the social networking giant provided this company with data of more than 87 million Facebook users, which is why mark zuckerbergCEO of Meta, had to appear before the US Congress.

Following the lawsuit, Meta managed to reach an out-of-court settlement, agreeing to pay a total of $725 million to users who were affected after their personal data was shared.

Nevertheless, In order to be a beneficiary of this “damage repair” you have to meet two requirements: on the one hand, having created and used your Facebook account between 2007 and 2022, and, on the other hand, having been in the United States.

To find out if you are eligible to receive a part of the more than 700 million dollars, you will have to enter to the web portal called “In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation”where you can learn more details and file your claim.

You should keep in mind, before creating an account on any social network or app, that you should always read the “Terms and conditions”, since in this section comes the personal information to which the platform may have access.