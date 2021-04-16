The anime is usually very fickle with adaptations of the sleeve, and sometimes the direction the animation takes ends up disappointing the fans.

There are many examples that can demonstrate this claim, and it does not necessarily have to involve a complete work, but some arches or even the end.

Recently Twitter became the scene of a debate between anime fans, where several people mentioned what would be the work to which they would make a reboot if they had the chance.

We all at some point wish that a series would change for the sake of its narrative or animation, and some fans showed the works that they deserve a second chance.

The most recent example, and with which you will surely agree, is The Promised Neverland, since adaptation to anime put aside the awesomeness of the manga to give us a mediocre product.

‘This my * rd @ here, I wanted Goldy Pond and Yuugo and instead they gave absolute crap in season 2.’

Some requests date back to the 90s, for example this one where they ask to revive Berserk, but this time respecting the art of sleeve.

‘Berserk, but only if they somehow manage to capture how good the manga art was.’

Some focused on asking for certain seasons of an anime to be redone, such is the case of The Seven Deadly Sins.

“The Seven Deadly Sins, from season 3 was horribly handled as well as the animation.”

Of course, there was no shortage of people who remembered almost forgotten jewels that would not be changed, but that it would be great to see again.

‘Katekyo Hitman Reborn, absolutely’.

If you had the opportunity to reboot an anime, what would it be?

