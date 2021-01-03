Side Effects Of Vitamin C: Avoiding heatstroke in summer or staying away from cold and cold, intake of vitamin C can solve every problem. Today, in this era of corona, when scientists are trying to make vaccine to avoid this deadly infection, people are also being advised to take regular intake of vitamin C, vitamin E and B6 to avoid corona. is. Anti-oxidants are abundant in Vitamin-C.

Even in the natural system of medicine, vitamin C has not been considered less than a boon for the body. Vitamin C deficiency can be overcome by the consumption of seasonal and citrus fruits. Dr. Samita says that so far no vaccine for HIV or cold has been produced. How effective will the corona virus vaccine be. It can only be estimated, but vitamin C is effective in fighting the virus.

In spite of all these, do you know that if the intake of vitamin C to increase immunity is excessive, these 5 major disadvantages can also be not beneficial to the body. Let’s know what are these disadvantages.

Disadvantages due to excessive intake of Vitamin C-

-Iron-

Vitamin C intake helps to overcome iron deficiency. Despite this, if the amount of vitamin C in the body is high, then it can also be harmful for your body. Actually, the amount of iron in the body increases when the amount of vitamin C in the body is high. Due to which many types of diseases can surround the person.

Kidney

Consuming vitamin C in excess can increase the risk of kidney damage and kidney stones.

stomach-

To maintain stomach health, also take vitamin C in appropriate quantity. Excess intake of vitamin C can cause stomach upset problems.

Headache-

According to health experts, excessive intake of vitamin C can irritate a person with headache problem. This is the reason why doctors also recommend intake of Vitamin C in limited quantities.

Sleep-

Excess intake of Vitamin C can make you sleepless nights. It is said that a person may have a problem of not sleeping due to consuming vitamin C in excess.

Disclaimer: This article only provides general information. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion by any means. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information.