Violations from the ‘bio-bubble’ during the Indian Premier League (IPL) may cause the player to get out of the tournament and their teams can be fined Rs.1 crore and points can be deducted from the table. The BCCI has warned all the eight participating franchise teams that the player will have to go through a six-day quarantine if he goes out unauthorized from the ‘bio-bubble’.

If this happens for the second time, then a match will be banned, and the third time the player will be dismissed from the tournament and no other player will be replaced.

See, When Rohit was raining run in the desert, wife and daughter were cheering like this

Players may have to pay a fine of Rs 60,000 for not completing their daily health passports, not wearing a GPS tracker, and not having a scheduled corona check on time. The same rules are also for family members and team officials.

In view of the ever increasing corona virus cases in India, the 13th edition of the IPL is being played in the UAE this year. The BCCI has created a bio-secure bubble for all.