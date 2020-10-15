A 10-year-old student of Class 6, living in Ghaziabad, has created a social distance device to maintain social distance in order to prevent the spread of Kovid 19. The battery-powered device is able to make an instant sound when the distance between two people is less than 3 feet. This device can also be carried with you from one place to another. This student, studying in class 6, has prepared this device by collecting the items kept in the house at a cost of just Rs 800. It took 4 days to build this device.A 10-year-old student who designed this device, Dhruv Sharma said that he is also an international yoga player and is always curious to do something new in science, Dhruv Sharma has won many medals in different competitions many times. Dhruv Sharma says that he was thinking of doing some new work in science. Dhruv also had a science project. On the other hand, Dhruv’s mother also did not let me go out. Dhruv considered taking the Kovid-19 seriously to prevent it from spreading when the government or doctors follow two yards. So, such a device should be designed so that it can follow 2 yards and alert people.

A beep is heard as the device approaches

Dhruv Sharma told that when this device was prepared with some items kept in the house and bought from the market of just ₹ 800 and started working in this device, then he was not happy and he is very happy and that country Wants to do something bigger in science even further. Even after growing up he wants to become a big scientist. Dhruv told that the sound of beep comes out as soon as it comes near this device. After which humans themselves make a distance of 2 yards from each other. And this device made by him is very effective for maintaining social distancing.