Even at 70 years of age you can add years of life lived in health. The worst food choices in this sense were sugary drinks and processed meats, while whole grains and dried fruit were the best.

It’s never too late. Change your own eating habits in a healthy sense it can make money years of life. And quite a few.

10 years of life: here’s how This was established by research published in the magazine Nature Foodconducted by a team from the University of Bergen, Norway, but based on data from a vast English population present in the Biobank archive: approximately half a million volunteers aged between 40 and 69. People were grouped according to different eating patterns (five) and observations tracked how these changed over the years.

The analyzes conducted on eating habits have highlighted that changing diet at 40 from unhealthy eating patterns to patterns associated with longevity (such as the Mediterranean diet) is associated with an increase in life expectancy of 10.8 years for men and 10.4 years for women (see graph below, ed).

In the same population the change towards the dietary model Eatwell (the one officially proposed by Public Health England and UK Government for a healthy diet) makes money 8.9 and 8.6 years in life expectancy for 40-year-old males and females.

Even 70-year-olds are right to change course And, as written, it is never too late: if at 70 years old you change towards a healthy diet (from an unhealthy one) you earn 5.4 years for women and 5.0 years For the men; Moving on to Eatwell’s guidelines they are 4.4 years and 4.0 years for women and men. Overall, the greater and earlier the changes made in favor of healthier eating patterns, the greater the years gained in terms of life expectancy.

The UK population currently has a life expectancy at birth of 83.6 years for females and 79.9 years for males.

Best choices are whole grains and dried fruit The researchers also determined which ones food groups they are generally associated with higher mortality and vice versa (greater longevity): worst choices according to this study they are sugary drinks and processed meatwhile the better are whole grains and dried fruit.

It was known that greater adherence to healthy eating recommendations is associated with a reduction in mortality, but it was not known how a lasting improvement in eating patterns translated into an increase in life expectancy in different stages of life.

This study may provide a stimulus for lasting change, as other research shows that less than 0.1% of the UK population adheres to all of the Eatwell Guide recommendations, which are very similar to those of the Mediterranean diet.

