A pupil is someone who learns something. At least we hope so. A refugee is a man who has fled from war and misery. A novice we call someone who is just starting something. So was one wanderer in 19th century Dutch which is now a tramp and a turnip a man who has come back. A convert we call a seeking soul returned to the right faith. But one mercenary is not a man who rents. Not anymore, because in the Dutch of the Middle Ages and even later it was very common to speak of a huerlinck of a house; a tenant is called such a person nowadays.

Meaning change

The suffix -ling or -eling is common in Dutch. Often it refers to people, such as with coloured, monastic and quintupletsbut you don’t have to, like decline and payment prove. The first part can come from a verb, as is the case with ‘apprentice’ and ‘mercenary’, but that is not necessarily the case either. Take for example townsman, courtier and youth. In short, a rather chaotic whole. Perhaps this also explains the change in meaning of ‘mercenary’.

If the first part of such a word ending in -ling or -eling is a verb stem, the meaning can usually be described as ‘a person who performs the action expressed in the verb’. Therefore one stowaway someone who hideshidden, and was one lottery a young man who had to draw lots to decide whether or not he should do military service. A system that was introduced by the French occupiers in 1810, but which lasted until the 20th century.

Examples like mortal and failure are difficult to place in this group. After all, ‘dying’ and ‘failing’ are not activities that someone performs, but are things that happen to a person. Bee exile and foundling plays something similar. A victim is banished and a ‘foundling’ finds nothing, he or she is found as a baby. In other words, in addition to the large group of -ling words that indicate an activity, there is also a smaller category that undergoes the action contained in the verb.

Now it becomes clear what happened to ‘mercenary’. Speakers no longer kept the two types of -ling words apart and so mercenary could also be understood as referring to someone who is hired to perform services, a wage servant the dictionaries say very neatly. Wage slave seems a more adequate description.

But we’re not there yet with this mercenary. That step seems big, but turns out to be almost universal. If there is good money to be made by completing assignments, the soldier in the man stands up. After all, ‘soldier’ ​​is related to pay. In German it is even clearer, a mercenary is called there Soldner. Speaking of French and English mercenary and mercenary. The grammar school student recognizes the Latin in this Mercedes and that simply means ‘wage’. Once again proof of the old theorem: money that is stupid makes right that which is crooked.