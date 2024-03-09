Plenty of room to park in the garage of this house in Meteren.

Looking for a detached garage with lots of space, because you can't actually park for a meter? We found something for you. Right or wrong, it doesn't matter how you position your car. Plenty of space! Unless you are going to park a serious collection. Then you have to be a little smarter with the space. On to this beautiful home in Meteren!

Meteren, Gelderland

Metering? I can imagine that a light doesn't immediately go on when you hear about this place. It is located in the province of Gelderland. This means it is not as remote as a house in the provinces of Drenthe or Overijssel, but you are also not in the hustle and bustle of the Randstad. The best of both worlds as a qualified real estate agent would say.

The house in Meteren is located on the Blankertseweg, speaking of inappropriate things. The detached house dates from 1925 and is located on a nice large plot. Living independently is nice, but a detached garage on your plot of land is even better. Actually, a shed is a better description, but at Autoblog we think everything is a garage.

To illustrate, a BMW is neatly parked in the garage shed. Of course, you should immediately replace the boring tiles with a beautiful floor. Give the wood a lick of paint and then hang up some car merchandise.

Our own bar is already there, so you don't have to do much about it. Your buddies can come by on Friday afternoon and can park outside. Inside, your cars are shining and the drinks are ready to start the weekend.

The house itself is not extremely luxurious or anything. It is mainly furnished in a rural and practical way. With four rooms, a bathroom and a picturesque living room with a fireplace.

No Randstad, so no main prize. The house is for sale on Funda for 987,000 euros. Psst: if you buy it, I would like an invitation to come and have a beer in the bar.

