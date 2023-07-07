Fifteen ‘ordinary’ citizens experience the adventure of their lives. Physically they will be pushed to their limits and mentally tested. They will be taught what hard work is. “Who will make it to the end.” I’m just quoting some voice-over sentences at random Camp Of Koningsbrugge. We were up to episode 7 on Thursday night, and there are still six people left volunteering to be chased through a cave by two commandos in pitch darkness.

Four ‘ordinary’ citizens were prepared as carers in elderly care, also on Thursday evening. In the documentary Extra hands by Joost van der Wiel, a rather dire problem was dealt with for the viewers of Omroep MAX. Who will take care of them when they are older? Staff are being trained, says the voice-over, but half of them will drop out within two years. Crazy, how could that be? I can think of a few answers, but that’s not the point right now.

Extra hands is about the group of ‘potential healthcare workers that we overlook’. The people – read: women – who have taken care of their parents, children or both for years. They don’t have the papers, but they do have the experience. In Rotterdam, benefit recipients are being retrained to become healthcare workers. The first six months are a kind of entrance test: one day of school, two days of internship and afterwards it is examined which training the candidate can do. MBO2 to helping, MBO3 to caring. Iman (43), Linda (53), Marco (56) and Bibiche (38) are followed for six months.

Of course, I absolutely do not want to compare working in a psychogeriatric ward with commando training, but if you had to choose, would you rather carry an eighty kilo doll in seven minutes to an imaginary helicopter with four men, without the doll on the way off the stretcher lazert? Or do you single-handedly hoist five elderly people out of bed in an hour and a half with a hoist, wash and change them, dress them, avoid their beatings, without losing your temper halfway through? If you opt for the latter, you will also be criticized by your trainers, because an intern is not allowed to do that work on her own, but then again, what should she do if there are too few qualified personnel in the department. Can they tell her ten more times to ‘guard her boundaries’, but what good is that?

An hour and a half journey

Let me say that the three women make you optimistic – Marco dropped out. For Iman, care is about more than feeding, eating, washing. She listens, asks, smiles and understands. The residents of her nursing home are around a century old, sometimes quiet and withdrawn, sometimes aggressive, often crying. “Behind every tear of sadness, there is a smile of memories.” Before she was fired in corona time, Linda worked triple shifts in the hospitality industry to prevent her from getting into debt due to the childcare allowance that she had to pay back – wrongly. She still has that pace of work. Bibiche does not find her work with the elderly much more difficult than what she does at home with her baby.

It’s something different from Dutch celebrities who do a week’s internship in healthcare in front of TV – always in a hospital, by the way. The care for old people is probably too monotonous, no prospect of recovery either. The work is poorly paid and left to those with the fewest opportunities. Like Bibiche who has to start at half past seven, but first has to take her baby to the nursery and travel for an hour and a half. She calls her older children out of bed after work. No one can keep that up for five days, right? That made me discouraged again.

Do we want extra hands or working arms?