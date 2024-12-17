Starting in 2025, if you buy or sell shares of Puig, Inmocemento or PharmaMar, among other companies, you will have to pay what is known as the Tobin rate. The Tax Agency has published the list of companies that are affected by the financial transactions tax. The tax determines that the operations of purchase and sale of shares of those companies whose capitalization is greater than the 1,000 million euros are subject to a tax of 0.2% on the amount of each of the operations.

In 2025, there will be 58 companies subject to this tax. The Tax Agency publishes the list for the following year taking into account the capitalization of the companies on December 1. Among the affected companies are some that have been repeating since the tax was created, such as Aena, Inditex, Telefónica or Santander, and other new ones such as Puig, Inmocemento, PharmaMar or Línea Directa. The first two are the youngest firms to enter, since they began trading this year. Puig, in addition, is already included in the Ibex 35.

The tax was created with the intention of functioning as a type of VAT on financial transactions in stock exchanges. According to estimates collected by the EFE agency, in 2023 it will enter 198 million euros when the objective was an annual collection of 850 million euros, four times more than what was finally collected by the Tax Agency last year.

Companies subject to the Tobin tax

Among the different companies that are affected by this tax, there is most of the Ibex 35as well as medium and small listed companies. The alphabetical list of companies collected by the Tax Agency is as follows:

Action

Activate Energy

Acerinox

ACS

Aedas Homes

Aena

Almirall

Amadeus

AmRest Holdings

Atresmedia

Bankinter

BBVA

CAF

Caixabank

Cellnex

Cementos Molins

CIE

Alba Financial Corporation

Ebro Foods

EDP

Elecnor

Enagas

Endesa

Faes Farma

FCC

Fluidra

Gestamp

Grifols

Catalan Western Group

IAG

Iberdrola

Inditex

Indra

Colonial Real Estate

Immocement

Direct Line

Logistics

Mapfre

Meliá

Merlin Properties

Metrovacesa

Naturgy

Neinor Homes

NH Hotel Goup

PharmaMar

Prosegur

Puig Brands

Redeia

Repsol

ROVI

Sabadell

Sacyr

Santander

Solaria

Telephone

Unicaja

Vidrala

Viscofan