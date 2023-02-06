If you make an online purchase and want to return it, for whatever reason, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) says you have five business days to return the product and receive your money in full.

According to Profeco, to make the return, the date of delivery is taken into account, as indicated in Article 56 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law (LFPC).

The return must be made by means of a notice or the delivery of the good, either by registered or certified mail, taking as the revocation date the date of receipt for shipment, leaving the operation without effect and the supplier, consequently, must reimburse the consumer for the price. paid.

A claim can also be filed directly with the supplier to inform them of efficiencies in the product purchased or in the provision of the service.

Sellers must respect the guarantee granted when the previously established requirements or conditions are met.

“In the event that the service has been provided in a deficient manner or the delivery of the purchased good or product has been breached, you will have the right to receive a discount or compensation of at least 20% of the price paid,” says the Attorney General’s Office. .

To avoid falling into any fraud when making a purchase, Profeco gives the following recommendations.