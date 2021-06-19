A new video shared by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirms Alex Kidd in Miracle World and Penguin Land.

One of the games that most surprised many in 2019 was Judgment, the studio’s video game Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, responsible for the Yakuza saga. In early May it was announced that the sequel, Lost Judgment, will be released on September 24th worldwide at once. Now, thanks to a new video of the video game, we have known a very interesting novelty.

SEGA has shared new information of the title in Japanese, but it most striking of the new gameplay is that Lost Judgment will have a SEGA Master System that will work and it will allow us to play video games on the console within the title itself. It seems that we will have several games available, but of course they are confirmed Alex Kidd in Miracle World Y Penguin land.

The SEGA Master System was launched in Europe in 1987 and was a video game console of 8 bits that used cartridges and cards to function. In our territory it was not very popular, but it is true that its launch was very important so that later the Mega Drive could arrive. Although in other games of the study we can enjoy SEGA arcade minigames, this time there is a fully functional console, something curious and fun.

Lost Judgment is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it won’t be released on PC even though it was even listed for Steam. Despite that, and as a curiosity, this video game will be the first of the Yakuza saga that is released worldwide at the same time. For this to be possible, the Lost Judgment team has had to triple the effort.

