Microsoft’s “one-off” refund period for the game will end in a few weeks.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was… troublesome, to put it mildly. To the errors that the game of CD Projekt On the way out, he was joined by the withdrawal of the game from the PS Store and a massive returns campaign by his company. And while, Xbox implemented a “extended” return policy for Cyberpunk 2077, allowing its players to request a digital refund without explanation, long after their regular store period ended. Well, if you wanted a digital refund on Xbox, you have until the beginning of July to request it.

Given the updates, we will revert to the standard return policyMicrosoftThrough its support page, Xbox confirms that exceptional measures for the return of Cyberpunk 2077 they will finish in two weeks, July 6: “The CD Projekt RED team continues to work hard to improve the Cyberpunk 2077 experience for Xbox gamers, and they have introduced a number of updates. Given these updates, Microsoft will return to our standard return policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and old purchases. “

In other words, the Redmond consider that the game has improved enough with its latest patches to put an end to these exceptional measures. A thought they share on PlayStation since, we remember, Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PS Store. Does that mean that the game already offers decent performance on consoles? On your return to the store, CD Projekt warned that “users can continue to experience various performance issues with PS4“recommending playing on PS4 Pro or PS5, so it seems that its status on consoles can still improve a lot.

Back in the Xbox world, the point is that Microsoft will continue to accept returns without conditions until July 6, always referring to the digital format of the game. As of that date, the usual conditions of your platform for purchases will apply. With a very turbulent first half of the year for the game, and for the studio, CD Projekt faces a difficult situation with investors.

On the one hand, that class action lawsuit against the company for everything that surrounded the game and its launch continues. And, on the other hand, some shareholders have directly requested the resignation of the board of directors. We will see if this return to “normality” for the game is enough to get out of the quagmire, while the study prepares the new generation versions from Cyberpunk 2077, and those free DLC that got delayed too. If you haven’t tried it yet, this is our review of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

