Egg is a hair loss medicine If you do not have much time, then this remedy to stop hair loss can prove very beneficial for you. For this, all you have to do is take one egg and remove its white part. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to it. This will nourish hair and scalp and will also make your hair soft and strong. You should keep this hairpack on the hair for half an hour and then wash the hair with cold water.

Massage is the home remedy for hair loss Massaging daily increases blood flow to scalp and makes hair stronger and longer. Massage hair daily with lukewarm oil for five to ten minutes. If you do not want to apply oil to the hair, you can massage the hair with the help of fingers. Massage also relaxes the mind.

Amla is a medicine for head hair loss Amla has been used for many years to nourish hair. It is a powerful tonic that you can add directly to your diet as a juice. Apart from this, boil the gooseberry in oil till it becomes black and then massage the hair with this oil.

Bhringraj is a remedy for hair loss You will easily find Bhringraj at the herb shop. It is a miraculous herb to prevent hair fall. Take a handful of Bhringraj leaves and grind them into a paste. This paste can be mixed with milk or applied directly to the hair.

Castor oil is the recipe for hair loss Castor oil contains omega 9 fatty acids that help hair grow. It does not cause hair fall and hair gets moisture. Massage the hair by mixing a little castor oil in lukewarm almond or coconut oil.

Aloe vera is the domestic method of hair loss Aloe vera is rich in vitamins and minerals that increase hair growth. This increases blood flow to the scalp and makes hair follicles stronger. It keeps the pH balanced and moisturizes scalp. Apply aloe vera gel on the head and wash the hair after half an hour. Do this three times a week.

There are many changes in the body of women during pregnancy and it also affects the skin and hair. But let us tell you that even after delivery, women have to face many problems, one of which is hair loss.After delivery, estrogen hormone levels start falling in the body, causing hair loss. However, this change occurs only for a short period of time and the problem of hair loss ends when estrogen is reached at normal levels.If you are complaining of hair loss after delivery, there is no need to panic, because with the help of some household tips, you can stop hair loss.