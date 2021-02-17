“If you are vaccinated, you can enter!”. Israel, world leader in vaccination against the coronavirus, launched a controversial “badge” project so that only vaccinated people can access gyms, concerts and restaurants.

In recent days, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu announced a timetable to lift the country out of its third confinement since the start of the pandemic through an intense vaccination campaign, which turns Israel into a small “world laboratory.”

Up to now four million Israelis were vaccinated (45% of the population), of which 2.6 million received the second dose, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. This is the highest vaccination rate in the world.

The country’s main health mutual, Clalit, published a study of 1.2 million people in which it concludes that the vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech – the companies with which Israel has an agreement to exchange biomedical data – has an efficacy of the 94%.

With an effective vaccine and a high percentage of the population vaccinated, the authorities plan gradually reopen gyms, museums, shopping centers, restaurants and cafes starting Sunday.

But not to everyone. The government announced a system of “badges”, purple for those who are not vaccinated or have only received one dose and green for those who have received their second injection or are “recovered” from covid-19.

Shopping centers, libraries, museums, cafes and some places of worship will open in “purple”, that is, for everyone.

A vaccination center in a shopping parking lot, in Givataim, Israel, days ago. Photo: AP

And gyms, sporting and cultural events, restaurants (with reservation) will be open to holders of the “green badge”, that is, to those who have a certificate of double vaccination or recovery.

“Responsible confinement”

“We are advancing in a responsible deconfinement in the form of ‘If you are vaccinated, you can enter'”, said the minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, on this measurement, that could be difficult to apply in companies.

In addition to the “badges”, Israelis who have received both doses may also receive a “green passport” that allows them to enter the country after a trip abroad without having to comply with quarantine, but on the condition that they have a negative covid-19 test.

At the beginning of the pandemic, intelligence services had resorted to counter-terrorism measures to locate people who had been in contact with others who had contracted COVID-19, causing controversy and prompting politicians to stop the initiative.

A woman receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the city of Haifa, in Israel. Photo: AFP

This time, the government encourages people to get vaccinated, but also wants to find a “delicate balance” between public health and respect for individual freedoms, Hagai Levine, a professor and researcher in public health at the Hebrew University, told AFP. of Jerusalem.

“In Israel, everyone (over 16 years old) can get vaccinated for free and I think they have to get vaccinated. But it is also a right not to want to do it and in this sense the government cannot force anyone,” he says.

The “badge” and the “passport” covid appear when the authorities They try to encourage vaccination among the youngest, while Prime Minister Netanyahu struggles to revive the economy ahead of the March 23 elections, crucial to his political survival.

According to official data, 96% of people between 70 and 80 years old, who are most vulnerable to covid-19, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, a rate that drops to 44% among young people between 20 and 29 years, in a country with no vaccine supply problems.

“The authorities should have launched this measure (the badges) a month before but this is clearly part of Netanyahu’s campaign to be re-elected,” says Levine.

Source: AFP

CB