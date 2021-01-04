Highlights: Expert gave important advice regarding corona virus vaccine

It is beneficial to keep away from alcohol before or after a day

Drinking reduces body immunity

London

If you are thinking about taking Corona virus vaccine, then it is important for you to stay away from alcohol. Experts have warned that drinking alcohol may reduce the body’s resistance. They have suggested that drinking alcohol before or after a day can reduce the effect of the vaccine.

Actually, drinking alcohol affects the microorganisms living in the body that protect our body from harmful bacteria and viruses. Because of this, the white blood cells present in our blood are damaged. The lymphocyte present in white blood cells makes antibodies to fight against the virus.

Effect shown in experiment

Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Ronk Ikharia experimented on blood samples. These samples were taken before and after drinking alcohol. They found that the effect of three glasses of alcohol was clearly seen, which reduced the number of lymphocytes by 50 percent. White blood cells contain up to 20–40% lymphocytes.

No use of vaccine

Immunologist Professor Sheena Crookshank says that it can reduce the body’s resistance. He appealed to the people to keep away from alcohol around the Kovid-19 vaccination. Lymphocytes are cells that decide how to fight against an attacker such as a virus.

The vaccine is being given

Significantly, Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are being given in the UK while Pfizer and Moderna are being vaccinated in the US. Following the recommendation of the Expert Committee in India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Kovishield of Serum Institute and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for emergency use in India. In addition, Zydus Cadila vaccine ‘Zykov-D’ has been approved for Phase III clinical trials.