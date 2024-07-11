There is no doubt that one of the labor rights that workers in the Mexican formal sector, whether public or private, take most advantage of is the right to pensionwhich is deposited by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

However, you should know that, in case of being Self-employed, you can also have access to a pension once you retire from the active Mexican labor market, and, what’s more, it is possible to calculate how much you will receive month by month.

According to the official website of the Mexican government, with the Savings and Retirement Calculators allow estimating, under certain assumptions, what the pension or savings could be at the end of the working life of workers in the Mexican formal sector.

Self-employed workers can also calculate the amount of their pension by entering the following data into the Calculator:

*Current age

*Retirement age

*Voluntary savings that you would make per month

*If you have Afore, enter the accumulated balance that appears on your Account Statement

*Gender.

If you are a SELF-EMPLOYED WORKER, this is how you can find out how much your pension will be/Photo: screenshot

For its part, In the case of IMSS and ISSSTEDifferent calculators are used to calculate the pension of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Regarding the Mexican Social Security Institute Calculator (IMSS), to calculate the amount of the pension that a worker will have once he or she retires, the following data must be entered:

*Monthly Base Contribution Salary

*Current balance of your Afore account

*Gender

*Birthdate

*Age

*Year of membership

*Contributed weeks

*Actual performance of your Afore before commissions

*Age at which you wish to retire

If you are a SELF-EMPLOYED WORKER, this is how you can find out how much pension you will receive/Photo: Pixabay

For its part, in relation to the workers of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), must enter the following data:

*Monthly Basic Balance

*Current balance in your Afore

*Gender

*Birthdate

*Age

*Year of membership

*Years of contributions

*Nominal value of the ISSSTE Pension bond

*Solidarity Savings Percentage

*Actual performance before commissions

*Retirement age.