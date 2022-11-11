If you are planning to move to live in the UAE, and want to own a car, you have several financing options offered by national and foreign banks in the country, with interest different from that of a personal loan.

To find out the details of obtaining financing for the purchase of a car, the UAE digital government stated that individuals in the UAE can obtain a car loan or a personal loan from one of the banks operating in the country, and the car loan does not exceed 80% of the value of the financed vehicle, and the period of time should not exceed Repayable for 60 months.

She explained that according to the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, individuals residing in the UAE can apply to the banks they deal with, or to one of the financing companies, to obtain a car loan,

The value of this loan is secured by mortgaging the car in favor of the bank or finance company that provides the purchase loan.

The car loan is treated as separate from the personal loan, and its value should not exceed (80%) of the value of the financed car. The car loan must be repaid within a maximum of (60) months, and the deductions from the borrower’s salary or regular income should not exceed more than 50% of his gross salary and any income from a known and specified source at any given time.

Individuals can apply for a personal loan through banks and finance companies approved in the country.