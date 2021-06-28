We can choose between several styles and we will see new movements when walking, jogging and running.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt has been around for more than 6 years, but the gaming community continues to take care of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia and it is usual that every so often, modders bring new additions to improve the experience or with surprising additions in order to continue riding Sardinilla through its beautiful places while we take the silver sword for a walk.

Now, PsychoCaki has created and published the Smooth Combat and Animations Redux mod for The Witcher 3. In this way, it improves one of the most criticized aspects of the CDPR game, such as combat and animations. The mod offers many different options and the freedom to choose between several so that, for example, Geralt dodges in a way that we like.

The animations of the White Wolf are now more fluid with this modThere are four different categories, each with a style. They are options that are generated as DLS packages, so they do not alter the default game mechanics. There’s also new movements for walking, jogging, and running, which the modder claims he pulled from the game files. Additionally, the speed has been adjusted for a smoother experience. You can download it from this link; then, you just have to put ‘modSCAAR’ in the corresponding folder.

We’ll see if these improvements apply, albeit in a similar way, to the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 that is scheduled to launch later this year for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

