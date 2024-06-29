How to limit hair loss? Let’s discover together a series of remedies that we can exploit and use to improve the situation

Hair loss is a problem that can affect anyone. It is usually thought to be only a male problem, but unfortunately, it often affects women’s hair as well. More than 55% of women experience some type of hair loss in their lives and 40% will have permanent hair loss. What can be done to prevent this from happening and to curb the phenomenon a little? There are many natural remedies against hair loss that can help us.

There are good habits to have every day to ensure that we take care of our hair. We don’t always think about it, because the significant hair loss It can happen suddenly or with few warning signs.

Obviously we don’t have to worry if in the morning we find hair on the pillow or if it falls out while we brush it, even with caution. It is absolutely natural and is a physiological phenomenon that intensifies especially during the seasonal changes.

When, however, we notice a more abundant hair loss or even to prevent it, here are the natural remedies for hair loss that we can always exploit.

Natural remedies for hair loss

Let’s find out together what to do for prevent, limit and improve hair loss:

Green tea: the extract on the scalp helps hair regrowth. The results are visible even after a few days of application. Onion juice: it is a particularly useful remedy in case of patchy alopecia areata. It improves circulation on the scalp and also in other parts of the body. Just apply the juice for 15 minutes before shampooing. Egg yolk: the mask with this ingredient is useful, because red contains sulfur, which is useful for hair growth. Just mix a couple with a couple of drops of lemon juice and apply the mask with your hands on the scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Ginseng: This natural remedy is said to stimulate hair follicles. Just take it in supplement form. Pumpkin seed oil: Taking pumpkin seed oil regularly can help increase hair growth. Just warm it up a little and apply it with a massage on your head. Then leave it on for 20 minutes and then shampoo. Licorice root: Licorice is rich in flavonoids, phytoestrogens and other essential oils. You can also use the tea by mixing it with Indian gooseberry powder to make a paste to put on the scalp. Cayenne Pepper: It helps to improve circulation by mixing it with olive oil and leaving it applied for a while. Saw Palmetto: the ingredient, a little difficult to find, helps in cases of baldness and copious hair loss.

Read also: “I lost my hair in just one night”. The journalist talks about the illness and now she wants to warn everyone