The famous Swedish brand approaches videogames with more than 30 specialized articles for the most assiduous gamers.

It is very likely that, if we have to buy new furniture, we unconsciously think of IKEA. Its fame is international, it has a great variety of elements with almost unpronounceable names and, therefore, it has earned a great space in the home goods market. Now, with the rise of video games and the need to have a small space at home dedicated to this hobby, IKEA has opened its horizons and presents a gaming collection: furniture by and for gamers.

With the collaboration of Asus ROG, a brand specialized in the sale of hardware in the world of video games, IKEA has designed a good handful of elements that will adapt to the daily life and comfort of any player. In this sense, the new collection of the Swedish multinational has more than 30 articles distributed in 6 different families, which will give you to choose between several classes of useful products for video game users.

And we speak of real utility thanks to its collaboration with Asus ROG, who have advised the homeware brand with all the tips and designs that ensure user comfort during long hours of play. Something that is observed in both large and small elements, since, within this new class of furniture, IKEA offers from the classic gaming chairs and even mouse holders or neck pads, which includes a price range that goes from € 49 to € 499.

Although we already told you that IKEA wanted to get closer to gamers by offering facilities to measure the size of the PS5 and Xbox Series with respect to our furniture, it is evident that it has wanted to give one step further. Therefore, IKEA is introduced as a new competitor in the field of gaming furniture, which will give thought to all players who need to renew their playing space.

So, the next time that, for one reason or another, you need to enter the long corridors of IKEA, think that you have the possibility of taking some furniture of great utility for your gaming moments. And, in case you prefer to focus on a single platform, know that PlayStation already has its own collection of furniture, while a fan has found a way to turn his Nintendo Switch into an arcade.

More about: Ikea, Gaming and Players.