We swapped hospital patients for partying college students but otherwise Two Point Campus is as fun and addictive as you could hope for. We have already tried the new strategy game from SEGA and after designing some absurdly funny campus, we bring you a preview of what is coming our way.

It seems incredible that after all these years enjoying games of strategy and management be foolish enough to doubt such an a priori absurd idea as being in charge of a University campus. It will be fun? And more importantly. Will he stand out from the addictive action of the fantastic Two Point Hospital? Because let’s see. Taking as reference the legendary theme hospital, it was easy to imagine us in the doctor’s office beating people with hammers to cure headaches, or putting them in a centrifuge to, I don’t know, take the nonsense out of them. But what happens when you take that crazy action into the world of teaching? I’m happy to say that my first contact with Two Point Campus has put an end to my doubts in one fell swoop. I deserve a fail! Because not only is it as fun as you could expect from a game whose success has led SEGA to turn it into a new saga, it’s also it feels different; unique in the way it poses its challenges even though it is pure Two Point Hospital at its core. I explain.

Hospital patients go where they go. They want you to attend to them quickly, to heal them, and then if I’ve seen you I don’t remember. They pay the bill and go back where they came from. On campus it is different because you are not looking for immediacy but students who pass an entire course in your facilities, and that they also get good grades!, because their qualification will determine the money that you will receive at the end of the season. Said like this, it may not seem like much, but the game itself invites you to reinvent yourself course after course expanding the range of subjects taught in the classroom, even if that means tearing down everything you’ve created to redo it from scratch, with more options and, above all, more experience behind you. And it is extremely fun.

I have barely scratched the surface; It was only a few hours playing Two Point Campus and yet, as its predecessor did, I know that will end my social life in 2022 based on funny jokes that are actually funny, or junk without any logic that here serve to train the young people of tomorrow. What a future awaits us. But while the world is going to hell, I tell you that here you have fun for a while.

The perfect strategy game to disconnect

Playing Two Point Campus has been like returning to your parents’ house after a season away and feeling that everything is just as you remembered it… but at the same time it’s not; something is different that brings to your mind subtle but new sensations. I’m not going to deceive you. When it comes to taking action, it reminds Two Point Hospital on all levels: the building of each classroom is identical to that of the medical consultations, but with more options; the way in which the furniture and decoration influences the students is similar to how it affected the sick; and of course, when it comes to hiring teachers, assistants and beadles you find yourself with the same options. What’s new? First, the need to create “a home” for students because they need to be comfortable and happy to spend a whole year swarming through the corridors of the university.

The concept is similar to that of employees. You will continue to need your “break room” so that teachers and others forget about that student who does not stop talking nonsense in class (that was me in real life), but students also need that space in which to take refuge when end of the day. And here we have -at least- two areas for that purpose: the bedrooms themselves and a student room with its kitchen, darts and soda machines. Rest is important! But also having a good social life, even love life!, and it is something that Two Point Campus takes into account.

College kids aren’t as stale and bland as the patients at Two Point Hospital; Let’s see, yes, they may have been dying with a giant light bulb in their head, but what about the parties? And the importance of socializing? These are concepts that students understand much better, and they are nothing without it! Which means you’re going to have to create socialization spaces to relate to each other, and this also includes the possibility of creating a party calendar so that they get out of hand from time to time. In the Two Point universe, a good cogorza is synonymous with a higher rate of learning, which is essential to improve the academic level from the center. The higher, the more money you will receive at the end of the course.

At first I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of rooms you can buildSo it’s important to create that homey atmosphere while also ramping up the fun, and I’m happy to tell you that right off the bat I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of rooms that you can build: from the classrooms themselves with options as striking as cooking classes or virtual reality, through a library, an exhibition hall, offices for private classes and even a stand where people can take a nap. Each area also has a lot of decorative / functional objects that contribute to improving the quality of the campus, as was the case with Two Point Hospital, but unlike this one, now also you can build in the green areas creating new buildings.

If this makes you jump for joy, I understand you! I’m the same, because you can build an entire space dedicated to students, with their showers, bedrooms and others; and in a separate building locate the classrooms, in another the food stalls; and even create a recreation area with its garden for students to walk and talk quietly. Although Two Point Campus is essentially very similar to its predecessor, it hits the key notes to create a gaming experience that feels just as fun, unique, and highly addictive. All this spiced up by a colorful audiovisual section that feels like a fable, with many decorative elements that are extremely funny. Because yes, he humor returns to be the protagonist in the new Two Point Studiosextending to its motley catalog of academic disciplines, each one more absurd and fun than the last.

I have a lot to discover since I’ve only played a couple of campaign mode missions, and I’ve yet to see how the action changes as things get complicated with student excursions, education inspectors wanting to crash the party , etc. It was something that I liked about Two Point Hospital, although I don’t think I fully exploited the idea. If it measures up here and also manages to surprise us with a lot of construction and management elements, I have no doubt that SEGA will once again sign another successful premiere in the world of strategy. This time, with simultaneous release on PC and consoles. The bad new? That we are going to have to wait a few more months, since the game is delayed to august.