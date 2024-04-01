If you are looking for a Smart TV that costs less than $3,000 Mexican pesos, Coppel is the one. Hisense Smart TV 32-inch Roku TV screenH4f series, model 32h4030f3 with HD resolution and 720 pixel quality at AUCTION with $3,849 pesos DISCOUNT applied to its initial price of $6,799, leaving it at a promotional cost of $2,950 Mexican pesos Limited Time. The screen with high definition Roku functions costs $2,950 pesos and you can purchase it with that offer in cash payment with participating debit and credit cards, but there are also other payment methods that are specified later as well as how to make a purchase on online on Coppel's website. The features of the smart flat screen are listed below.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 1, could change depending on its validity in Coppel México.”

These are the features of the Hisense 32″ Roku TV Screen for $2,950 pesos at Coppel online.

– Smart TV model 32h4030f3.

– Roku TV operating system integrated with a library of more than 500,000 movies and television episodes available just by having internet on the screen.

– HD resolution.

– 32 inch screen.

– Smart TV.

– 720 pixels of image quality.

– H4F smart series.

– Game mode.

– Movement speed processing.

– Integrated DTS TruSurround.

If you are interested in purchasing the Hisense 32″ Roku TV Smart TV screen with a $3,849 DISCOUNT and a price of $2,950 pesos, click here. CLICK HERE.





How much does the Hisense Roku TV 32″ Smart TV cost with $3,849 OFF on the Coppel website and what payment methods does it have?

In Coppel.com you can buy the Hisense 32-inch Smart TV screen with Roku TV system integrated, H4f series, model 32h4030f3 at an offer price of $2,950 after subtracting $3,849 pesos discount from the original price of $6,799. This HD TV promotion applies to cash payment with debit and credit cards in a single broadcast. If you require a payment scheme with financing, Coppel has a credit of $411 pesos per fortnight to pay up to 24 fortnights that generate interest depending on the block of fortnights desired.

If you are interested in purchasing the 32-inch Hisense Roku TV Smart TV for $2,950 pesos in cash, give CLICK HERE.

The shipping cost in Coppel varies depending on the amount of the product purchased. In the case of this discounted Hisense screen, shipping is free (although it is recommended to check availability and delivery times on the store's official site).

How can you buy online with Coppel credit?

At the outset you must have the Coppel credit and that your payments are up to date. Having the above in order to buy online, the first step is to click on 'Log in' and then create an account on the store's website. www.coppel.com (in case it is your first time with this digital service). You must fill out a simple form with personal information such as your full name, backup email, provide a password that you want and is secure, and cell phone number.

– After completing the form, an email or text message will be sent to your cell phone to validate the new account. At this point you are asked to enter the store page in the 'Personal information' section to register data such as your Coppel customer number (found on a physical account level or on the front of your departmental card). , this will allow your statement history to be linked to your digital profile.

If you already have your digital account at Coppel, you can start your online purchases like this:

1- Choose the product you want to buy on the website www.coppel.com and then click on the 'Add to cart' button. You can add all the products you want to the cart, but when you want to make the final payment, try first to make a selection of the items that you will keep in the purchase in the section called 'Review cart'.

2- After defining which product(s) you will purchase, you can choose the delivery method, either to your home or pick up at one of Coppel's physical stores.

3- Subsequently you will define which payment method you want to apply for your purchase: credit card, debit card, Visa Checkoit, Payplay or Coppel credit. Here you will be asked for information such as your Coppel credit number (or the aforementioned cards), name, date of birth and any personal number or PIN.

4- The payment period varies depending on the product and the type of payment method you are using for your purchase.

5- Finally, one more screen appears where you must verify the data provided in your purchase, payment method, months or fortnights and if everything is correct, select the 'Confirm purchase' button and that's it! Your online purchase will generate a digital receipt that must also be sent to your email where you are informed of the approximate delivery time if you request that your product be delivered to your home.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.