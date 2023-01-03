The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannstated that parties that did not make up the president’s coalition Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but received positions within the Esplanada dos Ministérios, will have to “Give Votes” in the House and Senate to assert its space in government.

“If you are inside the government, you have to deliver the votes. It’s a wedding. I hope that these parties fulfill exactly their mission to provide governability”, said Gleisi in an interview published by the newspaper The globe this Tuesday (3.jan.2022).

Without having been appointed to positions on the Esplanada, an issue she said she received “in a nice”, she denied there was “closed gate” in the folders distributed and did not rule out a ministerial reconfiguration in case the other acronyms of divergent orientation do not follow a government that, in its assessment, has “line” and “clear design”.

“The PT is big, it is the party of the President of the Republic. It is the party that gives the most support. Natural to occupy their spaces. And in this government, the spaces of the PT decreased, not least because we made a broader composition than in 2003 and 2006”said Gleisi.

Among Lula’s 37 ministries, 10 are occupied by the PT, while another 27 are distributed among the other parties in the government base.

Central folders for the government’s agenda, however, remained under PT control, such as the Treasury (with Fernando Haddad), Civil House (Rui Costa), Education (Camilo Santana) and Social Development (Wellington Dias), the latter responsible for the Auxílio Brasil program, which was renamed Bolsa Família.

Gleisi considered that the nomination process takes “always a political criterion”, but that there is freedom for the nominees to form the ministries with “technical people” is that “Understand the subject” in positions at other levels.

According to the PT president, the government is still negotiating nominations to include acronyms that made up the winning coalition, but did not receive ministries, such as PV, Solidariedade, Pros, Avante and Agir.

“Yes, we are talking. I was sad that everyone was not contemplated. And I think the president too. Unfortunately, we had the limitations […] But they have many government roles they can take on. […] I hope you understand and that you continue with the project.”said Gleisi.