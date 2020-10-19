Baking bread, tidying the cupboards, organizing vermouth with friends via video call, consuming more Netflix than ever, going down to the supermarket dressed to fall in love … and one more: dreaming a lot, vivid and extremely rare. The latter is the custom that is not mentioned in the guides to cope with confinement, which if all goes well could soon enter its last stage. The waking world and the world of darkness seem to have changed places. During the day we see empty cities, human beings dressed in suits that we were not used to and a life that unfolds in slow motion, in a rarefied environment and without its usual protagonists. However, during the night, in dreams, many of us travel and meet with friends and family. And sometimes something else.

Have you been dreaming of something strange lately? I have strange dreams absolutely every day. They all have something in common: they always develop far away – it seems that my subconscious uses them to be able to travel – and in all of them I interact in unusual ways with the people I know. In dreams, everything is unusual, anyone would think, but here is an example: I, someone who is concerned about physical contact and has been practicing social distancing for decades, I often dream of hugging and kissing. I have also dreamed twice about deceased relatives (not in the current pandemic) who were resurrected in the most natural way and with whom I am going to go for a walk or eat entrecote.

According to Google Trends, which analyzes the data we search for on the net, the term “weird dreams” has risen from zero to one hundred in their search engines since March 22 (a hundred indicates the maximum popularity of a term). Among friends the question is perpetual: “Are you also having strange dreams?” The most influential international media have also asked him. “Our crazy dreams are just the tip of the psychological iceberg”, He says The Guardian. In The New York Times they have gotten deeper: “Has anyone else stumbled upon possible evidence that the universe possesses a finite metaphysical infrastructure occasionally detected by the subconscious?”

The question, a little less hormonal, we have transferred it to a specialist. Does the orderly world of our wakefulness mark what happens inside our heads when we sleep? “Sleep and wakefulness are an inseparable and inseparable tandem”, confirms Paula García Casanova, HLA Group Sleep Psychologist and professor at the Department of Health Psychology at the University of Alicante. “What we live, feel and do during the day will influence our sleep and vice versa. There is a large body of evidence that the content of dreams reflects the emotional problems of the person.”

“At the beginning of all this I dreamed strange things, like reading an interview with Christian Gálvez in which he told that he had coronavirus,” explains Raquel Piñeiro, a regular contributor to ICON and editor of travel guides in Barcelona. Travel, precisely, is the key to many of these dreams. “Now I’ve been dreaming the same old thing again, but an unexpected consequence is that dreams have become very important to me. In them I am in places that I can no longer go with people I can no longer see ”. Carlos, a Spaniard who works in London, strictly complies with this last characteristic: “I can’t stop dreaming of summer festivals with my friends. Which is common at this time, when spring arrives, but what has changed in recent weeks is that those dreams are more vivid because I sleep worse ”. Laura, from Logroño who works in an art gallery in Lisbon, affirms that “it is happening to the full. The most striking thing is that I often dream that I walk, that I take walks, nothing more. Sometimes, with a friend that I am not close to. Sometimes dreams turn into nightmares and instead of walking, I’m running away. “

Are we insistently dreaming about everything we can’t do? “Freud says that a dream is, among other things, a projection”, explains García Casanova. “That is, the externalization of an internal process through the dream phenomenon. It is interesting because, for the father of psychoanalysis, projection is also A defense mechanism. For him there are two kinds of motives or starting points for the dream formation: an unconscious desire that is generally repressed and that through the state of rest finds the way to come to consciousness or a desire not satisfied during daytime life. Taking these ideas into account, we can understand why in a moment as particular as the one we are living in, in which our desires of different kinds are stopped, postponed and forbidden, these emerge through daydreams allowing that, at least in the dreamlike sphere, we can fulfill them “.

We dream insistently of all that we are forbidden to do, but why is a large part of the population impressed by the vivid, twisted and strange of those dreams? “Dreams fulfill a similar function to that of symbolic play in boys and girls,” explains psychologist Violeta Alcocer. “They allow us to elaborate and integrate lived experiences. Through the use of metaphors and symbols, dreams articulate a discourse that reflects our internal states. These productions, so to speak, they fulfill different functions: in the absence of stimulation, vivid dreams with bizarre and stimulating content are increased “

Apart from dreaming more and better (or worse, depending on how you look at it), we are remembering our dreams much more clearly than usual. According to Deirdre Barrett, a Harvard Medical School psychologist, has explained to The CutThis upturn in the memory of what we dream is due to the sudden slowdown in our lives and that often a radical change in routine leads to dreams becoming much more present and remaining in our memory. As Paula García Casanova explains, “that the content of the dream is remembered to a greater or lesser extent is something that has more to do with the phase of physiological sleep from which awakening occurs”.

Do these dreams serve anything other than to make us wake up shocked, sad, shocked, excited or nervous? García Casanova points out that within the framework of neurological theories, it does not seem that dreams fulfill any biological function, although he also lists various examples of clinical literature that contradict those theories. “For Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist and psychologist with important contributions in the analysis and interpretation of dreams, the dream helps to maintain the psychic balance of the individual. For Adler, Austrian doctor and psychotherapist, the dream fulfills a function of solving personal problems Among psychological theories of dream function, the most popular hypothesis is that dreaming solves our emotional problems by helping us adjust psychologically and maintain our mental health in real life situations that concern us emotionally and psychologically, but the scientific evidence so far is scant. ” Alcocer agrees that there is no universal interpretation of dreams: “What we can gather from them is basically the emotional message that their contents bring us. Is it a dream of relief, anguish, liberating, euphoric, sad? Strange …? And also what that message means for each of us according to the moment of life that we are going through. “

In any case, none of this is new. The incidence of dreams on people subjected to confinement and stress has been well documented for decades. In The New York Times is spoken of the case of Kenneth Davies, a British Army officer who asked his companions in a Nazi prison camp about their dreams and recorded all their responses. These prisoners had, saving the enormous and obvious distances, certain points in common with our current situation: they were locked up indefinitely, but they had food, they were not being tortured even though they were prisoners, and they were allowed to correspond with their families. Dr. Barrett, mentioned a bit above, studied the Davies files in 2012 and came to interesting conclusions: These men did not just dream of sex, nor did they dream of each other. They did dream of scenes from their own distant pasts, such as childhood, with members of their families, both living and dead, and with their hometowns.

If we look at the thousands of messages posted on Twitter from people concerned about their dreams (many of them in a thread of the singer Santi Balmes, from Love of lesbian, who yesterday asked his followers to tell him their “strange dreams”) the coincidence is amazing.

“Sometimes dreams bring to consciousness emotional states that we have avoided during the day, or are a true reflection of them”, Alcocer concludes. “Dreams help us to process losses (that is why in grieving processes, dreams related to what is being lived are very common) or they can be catalysts for intense emotional experiences.” Is there something we can do to better cope with those dreams that are preventing us from resting properly? “These dreams may be indicating the existence of emotional symptoms in the person”, adds Paula García Casanova. “In order for sleep to appear, among other things, it is necessary that the level of the sympathetic system (the system that predominates in wakefulness and in stressful situations) decreases while the presence of the parasympathetic system (responsible for sleep and states of relaxation) In situations of more or less chronic anxiety and stress, the sympathetic system is over-activated and this excitement can cause a superficial and fragmented sleep in which it gives the impression that we have disconnected and meaningless dreams “.

The expert’s advice is to “find a way during the day to elaborate on affective issues, for example through therapy or writing, or to disconnect with the realization of pleasant activities, yoga or another type of physical exercise. AND keep in mind that sleep and wakefulness are a continuum that we should try to take care not only when we go to sleep but throughout the day. “By the way, Dr. Barrett is conducting a study on coronavirus and dreams in which you can participate online responding to this questionnaire (which, for now, is only available in English). We are gradually learning about the effects of the pandemic in the real world. The ones I leave in the world of darkness will be almost as interesting.

