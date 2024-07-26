The use of the ATMs Banking is essential for millions of people around the world due to the ease of making different transactions in them, which is why the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) gave important recommendations for when they are going to be used.

It was on its official website where the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) gave the Following are the safety measures to take into account when using ATMs::

*Try not to use ATMs that are poorly lit, crowded or located in isolated places, especially at odd hours.

*Refrain from using them when the presence of suspicious individuals is noticed around or inside the cabin.

*It is preferable to arrive at the ATM with your card in hand, avoiding time and distraction in taking it out and carrying out the operation, as this implies greater risk.

If you are going to withdraw money from an ATM, avoid fraud with these tips from Condusef/Photo. Freepik

*It is always advisable to check the appearance of the ATM in order to detect possible alterations or overlapping parts that you have not normally seen in other machines.

*Be wary of ATMs that display signs or communications, as institutions never request confidential information through such signs.

*Never accept help from anyone if the ATM is faulty. Cancel the transaction before leaving. Do not allow anyone to distract you while you are making your transactions.

*Preferably use ATMs located in your issuing bank’s own bank branches to avoid paying commissions.

*If you use an ATM other than your issuing bank, remember that the fees must be displayed on the screen so that the user can decide whether to continue with the transaction.

*It is essential to finish the operations by pressing the “cancel” key before leaving the ATM.

It should not be overlooked that some banks They offer their clients insurance that protects them in case of theft or assault at the ATM, or loss of the card and it is important to always keep the receipts provided by the device, since with them you can verify the movements in the account statement..