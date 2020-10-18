If the car is dirty then the fun of traveling in it spoils. Not only this, sitting in a dirty car also poses a risk of infection. Dust-soil accumulates in the vehicle which is standing for a long time, due to which the body of the car can be severely damaged, so cleaning the car properly Is very important. Often people have to make some mistakes while cleaning the car, due to which they also have to bear heavy losses. If you are preparing to wash your car on this weekend, then here we are telling you some tips with the help of which your car can be cleaned better without any problems.

First remove the dust

First of all, remove the sunny soil on the car with a dry cloth with light hands, remember do not use wet cloth for this or else the paint may scratch.

Do not use washing powder

Often, people wash their car with washing powder or washing soap, while doing so should not be irritating, as doing so can damage the paint of the vehicle, so always use special shampoo made for cars.

Do not rub hard

Avoid doing vigorous cleaning while washing the car, especially do not do this on the paint of the car at all, otherwise the paint may get damaged. Therefore, the use of sponge is good while cleaning. Use the sponge with light hands.

Put water like this

While washing the car with water, first hit the edge of the water on top of the car so that the dust and dirt gets swept down. After that, clean the entire car with a clean cloth. After a while, you can brighten the car with a good polish. To maintain the shine of the vehicle, polishing should be done once every 3 months.

Use clean clothes

When your car is completely washed away, then for some time it should be cleaned with a clean and dry cloth so that if there is any water left then it also gets removed.

