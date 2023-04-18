In the days prior to his death, Rafael Moreno was in contact with Forbidden Stories.

The threats that the Colombian journalist received were increasingly worrying. For this reason, Rafael decided to share with our team the information he was working on. So that his investigations could continue in case he was killed.

At 7:10 p.m. on October 16, 2022, Rafael Moreno was shot several times in the town of Montelíbano, in northern Colombia. A particularly dangerous area, dominated by the Clan del Golfo, one of the most powerful cartels in the world.

Immediately after his assassination, in Bogotá, dozens of Colombian, South American and international journalists met to organize how his work would continue.

On October 23, about thirty women and men, all experienced journalists, decided to join forces to pick up where Rafael left off.

Six months after his assassination and coordinated by Forbidden Storiesjournalists from CLIP, public issue, The viewer, The Country, France 24, R.F.I. and other media publish “Proyecto Rafael”. A collaborative and international investigation that brings to light great findings on the environmental and health impact of several mining companies in the department of Córdoba, as well as a system of massive favoritism and a probable misappropriation of millions of dollars of public contracts that Rafael Moreno had investigated closely.

Like Rafael, dozens of journalists around the world safeguard their information and their ongoing investigations thanks to our SafeBox Network”. This new tool is rapidly spreading all over the world. Some of the journalists, like Alfredo Guachiré in Paraguay, Paola Ugaz in Peru or Haruna Mohammed Salisu in Nigeria, are even publicly declaring, loud and clear, that for their own safety they have decided to share their ongoing investigations with our consortium. Therefore, killing them will do no good, except to further expose these disturbing investigations to the world.

A few days away from World Press Freedom Day, we must remember that our democracies and the right of all citizens to be informed are at stake. Continuing the investigations of the murdered journalists is not a matter of fraternal reflex, but of our duty to inform public opinion on these major issues – be they environmental crimes, corruption, human rights violations – that increasingly threaten journalists. journalists.

To Rafael’s murderers: they were wrong. Today, 32 media from around the world publish the investigations of the Rafael Project. Killing the messenger will not kill the message.

Laurent Richard, is a journalist and director of the consortium Forbidden Stories.

