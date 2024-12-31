Christmas has become one of the most technological times of the year. From smart lights that sync with Christmas carols to virtual assistants that help us organize celebrations, what tech plays a key role on these dates. Artificial intelligence and augmented reality have burst into Spain with apps that allow you to create interactive Christmas cards or to follow Santa Claus’s journey in real time.

Gifts also reflect this digital transformation. Smart devices such as watches, wireless headphones, tablets and video game consoles top wish lists. In addition, e-books and subscriptions to online platforms streaming They are increasingly popular for those seeking digital experiences.

But, without a doubt, the king of kings in devices is the smartphone. Thanks to the discounts available during this season, There are many people who take the opportunity to change their cell phone or give one to their loved ones..

But how do you know which device to buy? To determine this, the first question you should ask yourself is What use are you going to make of the device?: professional, personal, gaming…

Once we have an answer to this first aspect (It will also help us to finish defining the budget), the next thing is to analyze the characteristics of the devices available on the market. These are the essential ones:

Always look in your pocket : The first thing you should take into account when choosing your new smartphone is the budget you want to allocate to it. If you are one of those who likes to have the best device regardless of the price, the high-end is definitely yours. The phones cost above 600 euros and are characterized by being premium devices thanks to their great functionalities. If, on the other hand, you prefer to have a cutting-edge device at an affordable price, we recommend that you go for the mid-range, whose prices range between 300 euros and 600 and are devices that offer great features at affordable prices.

: The first thing you should take into account when choosing your new smartphone is the budget you want to allocate to it. If you are one of those who likes to have the best device regardless of the price, the high-end is definitely yours. The phones cost above 600 euros and are characterized by being premium devices thanks to their great functionalities. If, on the other hand, you prefer to have a cutting-edge device at an affordable price, we recommend that you go for the mid-range, whose prices range between 300 euros and 600 and are devices that offer great features at affordable prices. Your smartphone like you, with well-charged batteries : Our smartphone has become another extension of our body, using it almost all day. To guarantee our peace of mind, it is necessary to have a device that supplies you with enough battery so that you are not constantly connected to the current. Some phones have large batteries of up to 6,000 mAh and fast charging.

: Our smartphone has become another extension of our body, using it almost all day. To guarantee our peace of mind, it is necessary to have a device that supplies you with enough battery so that you are not constantly connected to the current. Some phones have large batteries of up to 6,000 mAh and fast charging. The importance of performance : It doesn’t matter if you spend hours browsing social networks or prefer to use your smartphone like a professional workaholic, whatever you do, before choosing one device or another, pay attention to the performance offered by each of them. The mobile processor is in charge of analyzing and making use of the data and information that will make the device do what you ask of it. Android phones can be equipped with Mediatek brand processors, which offer lower performance ideal for mid-range phones. On the other hand, some high-end devices are equipped with Qualcomm chipsets.

: It doesn’t matter if you spend hours browsing social networks or prefer to use your smartphone like a professional workaholic, whatever you do, before choosing one device or another, pay attention to the performance offered by each of them. The mobile processor is in charge of analyzing and making use of the data and information that will make the device do what you ask of it. Android phones can be equipped with Mediatek brand processors, which offer lower performance ideal for mid-range phones. On the other hand, some high-end devices are equipped with Qualcomm chipsets. Create your memory album : Having a device that has large storage will be essential to have your daily life saved on your mobile without worrying about insufficient space. In addition to the GB of internal storage of your smartphone, which will be responsible for saving all your photos, videos and other files, you must also take into account the GB of RAM memory, where the data of the applications and programs you use are stored. . The more RAM memory, the faster your smartphone will respond.

: Having a device that has large storage will be essential to have your daily life saved on your mobile without worrying about insufficient space. In addition to the GB of internal storage of your smartphone, which will be responsible for saving all your photos, videos and other files, you must also take into account the GB of RAM memory, where the data of the applications and programs you use are stored. . The more RAM memory, the faster your smartphone will respond. May everything look good : The screen is another of the most important features to take into account when choosing your smartphone. The panel technology and the refresh rate are essential if we want to enjoy a good experience.

: The screen is another of the most important features to take into account when choosing your smartphone. The panel technology and the refresh rate are essential if we want to enjoy a good experience. Are you a photography lover? Whether for professional use or for leisure, the truth is that devices have become a basic tool for taking photographs. The cameras come better equipped and include functionalities with which we can become true professionals. Currently you have at your disposal smartphones that include three camera systems, including high-megapixel lenses, an ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro lens that allow you to zoom in and out. This, combined with camera software that processes more color and shoots at a higher number of bits, will give you the result you are looking for in your photos and videos, regardless of where you are.

Finally, we must not forget the design, which although it is not relevant in terms of whether your mobile works well, it will be relevant for you to like it both outside and inside.

In this sense, Size and weight also become important, especially when it is a device that we always carry with us and that requires it to be comfortable. In addition to their lightness, the devices premium They usually have simple and unified finishes that provide an elegance worthy of a flagship.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.