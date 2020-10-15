new Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to run many new trains for Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja. 392 special trains (196 pairs) will be run across the country from October 20 to December 3, so that people can visit their place or go where they want to celebrate the festival with their family and friends. But remember, the crisis named Corona has not been averted. That is why the Railways have set some strict rules to keep the passengers safe from the virus. The railway has given strict instructions that if these rules are broken, then fines can be imposed and jail can also be sent.

It is necessary to follow these rules

The Railway Police Force (RPF) has issued strict guidelines. Railways have made it clear that it is mandatory to wear masks properly in the railway premises at the time of travel. It is necessary to maintain social distance from others at the train and railway station. Spitting in public place is considered a crime. Spreading dirt in trains or station premises is strictly prohibited.

Even after being found positive in the corona investigation, traveling by train can prove costly. A lawsuit can be filed under the sections of the Railway Act. Failure to follow any guidelines related to Kovid-19 can lead to jail term for the passengers. Not only this, fines can also be imposed on passengers.

Punishment will be given under these sections

Violation of Kovid-19 rules can be punished under sections 145, 153 and 154 of the Railway Law. On account of intoxication or disturbance at the time of travel, a case under Section 145 of the Railway Act can be lodged for up to one month in jail.

If deliberately tried to endanger the safety of passengers, then a fine will be imposed under Section-153 of the Railways Act and imprisonment up to five years is also possible. And there is a provision of imprisonment for a year or fine or both under Section 154 for recklessly endangering the safety of fellow passengers.

