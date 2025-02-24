Different peoples and communities have passed at different times in history through the Iberian Peninsula. Over time, they have found in this territory the place where they develop and have transmitted their knowledge. Example of this are The Celtsdifferent groups that arrived among the Centuries VIII and VI AC and left a great mark on the names and surnames of Spain.

In fact, some like Rodríguez, Fernández or Gonzálezwhich are the most common, have their origin in these European peoples. The Roman Empireno matter how far it may seem in time, also keep a great relationship with the current country As for laws, policies, language and surnames more frequent.

Galicia surnames that can descend from the Roman Empire



The most frequent last name in Spain is Garciathat in Galicia it is more frequent as a second last name than just after the name, since 73,460 Gallegos have it of first last name and 73,638 secondaccording to the Last data published by the INE. There are different theories and hypotheses about its origin and one of them relates it very close to the Roman Empire. The same happens with the last name Romero, which is repeated 19,854 times and could indicate a Roman lineage.

There are other surnames that are repeated in this part of northern Spain and can also indicate a Roman ancestry. An example is that of Expósitothat is repeated in 3,609 Gallegoseither Coastwhich appears in 7,730 names of people born in the community, either as the first or second last name.





The surnames that have a Roman origin



Below is the list of surnames that could indicate that you have a ancestry of the Roman Empire: