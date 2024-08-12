Okay, not really, but one study says that more attractive people tend to play less time compared to less attractive people, both among teenagers and adults, at least in the U.S.

Do you know that stereotype according to which technology and video game enthusiasts are generally ugly? The classic pimple-ridden kid, maybe not in great shape, who has few friends and who nobody likes? science now he says it’s not such a stereotype after all.

What does video game research explain?

In this research “we study the relationship between physical beauty and the time people spend playing video games/computers. American adolescents spend an average of 2.6% of their waking hours playing games, while for adults the percentage is 2.7%. Using the American Add Health Study, we showed that The most handsome adults have the most close friends. It’s probably more expensive for them to play. [rispetto al tempo che hanno a disposizione] and therefore they practice it less.”

“Physically attractive adolescents are less likely to play games, while unattractive adolescents who play games spend more time per week than other gamers. Attractive adults are also less likely than other adults to spend time playing games; and if they do, they spend less time than less attractive adults. Using the longitudinal nature of the Add Health Study, we found evidence that these relationships are causal for adults: good looks decrease gaming time, not vice versa.”

Science has also told us in the past which video games are the scariest.