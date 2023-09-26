He is the tornado of Hilversum. Not afraid of anything or anyone, and certainly not of criticism of his appearance. When Johan Derksen was named the worst dressed man in the country in 2005, he simply remained true to his style. But what is the current situation now, eighteen years later? “Out of a kind of obstructionism and wanting to be a notorious querulant, I only wear a tie when I’m on TV.”

