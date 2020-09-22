In the Corona era too many latest phones have been launched in the market and many more are yet to be launched. In such a situation, if you are also planning to get a new phone, then it is very important to keep some things in mind before buying the phone. Before taking the phone, know these six things about it and only then deal with it. Let’s know what those six things are.

Strong processor

There is a lot of craze in gaming nowadays. Everyone is crazy about games like PubG and Freefire. In such a situation, whenever you go to get a new smartphone, be sure to know about the processor of the phone and do not talk below the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Better display quality

Now the phones which are coming in the market are coming equipped with high resolution. In such a situation, you do not get such a phone that is with a common display. If you are going to get a new phone, then only take a phone with AMOLED HD + display.

Design should be superb

The first impression of any phone is its look and design. The design of your phone will be good, only then it will be further. The phone should be such that it comes easily in the pocket. These days the phones with glass look of the front and back are in trend.

Make sure the camera quality is checked

Nowadays is the era of selfies and people take photos from phones and share them on social media. While buying a new phone, please check its camera. Right now, double, triple and quad cameras are coming in the phone. The quality of the camera is very important.

Take care of RAM and storage too

While taking a new phone, take correct information about its RAM and storage too. The more RAM in the phone, the less chance there will be hangs of the phone. Nowadays the demand for phones with 6GB and 8GB RAM has increased. With this, the need for storage card is also less due to more memory.

Battery power

According to which the smartphone is used nowadays, in view of this, the phone should have a strong battery. A weak battery can cause problems for you. If you are planning to take a phone then do not buy a phone with battery less than 4000mAh.

