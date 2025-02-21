The comic Maria and me of the late Miguel Gallardo, PNATIONAL REMIO OF THE COMIC DE CATALUNYA 2008it was a milestone of how to explain in a real and empathic the spectrum disease of autistic disorder. The body of ChristBea … Motto, winner of the National Comic Award 2024, addresses the serious mental illness of his motherwith extreme sensitivity and a powerful visual language.

Mónica Lalanda, doctor and president of the Spanish Medical Society of Graphic Medicine (MG), highlights the importance of comic, illustration or infographics: “They facilitate interaction between professionals and patients, encourage health education and improve empathic towards those who suffer from a disease.” The concept was born from the hand of the British doctor Ian Williams, creator of Graphic Medicinewho explored the potential of the comic in health teaching and medical assistance. Michael Green, professor at the Pennsylvania Medicine Faculty He coined the term “graphic pathographies” to refer to illustrated narratives about diseases from the patient’s perspective.

In Spain, the MG collective has expanded the concept to include illustrations and infographics as tools for understanding diseases and health resources. According to Lalanda, “most of the patient’s complaints are not related to clinical competence, but to communication, in this sense, comic and illustration can be key to improving the relationship between doctors and patients.”

What diseases are more suitable for illustration?

Infographics have proven useful in practically all medical specialties, says Lalanda. «They provide clear, understandable and attractive information for patients, which complements what is explained in consultation».

In the field of comic, cancer and mental illnesses have found a significant representation, since their symptoms can be difficult to explain. With more than 260 comics reviewed, graphic medicine is consolidated as an effective way to improve the understanding of the disease.

Corine Schimit, illustrator of In search of naked truth On eating disorders, the power of illustration highlights to address complex issues: «It is a language that makes difficult themes more accessible. The drawing allows me to talk about what cannot be expressed with words and what serves you can also serve others ».

For his part, Bea Lema created The body of Christ to process your own experience with mental illness. «Silence and shame made us live in solitude. This project has been liberating. I did not want to sweeten it, but it did make it accessible, ”says the author. The choice of embroidery as a graphic resource brings warmth to a hard theme: “It transforms into beautiful something tremendously painful like madness.”

Marina Peix, pediatric nurse and illustrator, exercises in the Salamanca University Hospital And it maintains «the brain processes information through text and image simultaneously, which facilitates learning. In the hospital, where the patient feels vulnerable, the professional must be able to explain the procedures in an understandable way ».

To do this, Peix created LA Illustrated Bronchiolitis Guide in UCIPwhich informs parents about the treatment of this pediatric disease with a simple language and accompanied by illustrations.

Mónica Lalanda insists that MG is a tool still underutilized in the training of health professionals: «Many doctors do not know the impact that visual materials can have on patient education. Including more comics and illustrations in medical consultations could improve adherence to treatments and reduce patient anxiety ».

Jaume Bonfill, editorial director of Reservoir bookseditorial that has edited several “therapeutic” comics stands out “unlike literature or audiovisual, the comic allows to expose several layers of information on a single page, which facilitates the understanding of the reader.”

On the other hand for Oihan Iturbide, editor of Yonki Books “The comic allows you to count serious things without solemnity and reach an audience that might never approach an essay.” However, he acknowledges that there is still a prejudice that it is a minor genre or only for children.

Lucía Álvarez, editor in Astiberrihighlights “works like Maria and I or wrinkles, by Paco Roca, about Alzheimer’s, have been great referents.”

In the case of The body of Christby Bea Lema, his combination of drawing and embroidery provides an innovative approach “The comic has allowed the author to express a mental health issue in a deep and personal way.” In addition, its impact has transcended the editorial scope, being used in group therapy sessions, where it has served as a tool for dialogue and reflection.

Beyond infographics, comics can be formative and therapeutic tools. The “graphic pathographies,” says Lalanda, visual stories about the experience of the disease, encourage empathy and humanization of medicine. In addition, they reflect failures in medical-patient communication, offering a valuable self-criticism. They can even “prescribe” patients as informative support.

Libraries and health centers: a pending subject

Currently, there are no libraries in most health and mental health centers, which could be a very useful resource for patients and professionals.

However, before aspiring to specialized libraries, a first step would be for public libraries to classify graphic medicine as their own category. Although the comic has gained space in these spaces, it is not yet distinguished by themes, losing an opportunity for access and dissemination, says Lalanda.

Little by little, graphic medicine is no longer a rarity to become a key tool in health care. The road is already open and its potential is huge.