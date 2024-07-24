Are you over 60 years old and have a card from the National Institute for Older Adults (Instituto Nacional de las Personas Adultas Mayoras)?INAPAM)? If so, you will be interested to know that you can have Medical consultations with specialist doctors without having to pay for themand we will give you more details about this service shortly.

And it is through the Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) University from the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), that senior citizens can have consultations with specialist doctors without affecting their pockets.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The medical specialties provided by the Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) of INAPAM University are the following:

*Audiology

*Dermatology

*Cabinet studies (audiometry, ultrasound)

*Geriatrics

*Gynecology

*General medicine

*Homeopathy

*Nutrition

*Odontology

*Optometry

*Orthopedics

*Psychology

*Rheumatology

*Social work

Aware of the deterioration of the health of the elderly over time, the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) has made free consultations available for this population group.

If you are a senior citizen with an INAPAM credential, you can obtain these 14 BENEFITS/Photo: Freepik

What stands out most about this unique and exclusive benefit of the National Institute for Older Adults, which is provided at the Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) INAPAM University, is that it offers consultations with doctors of different specialties.

It is in this way that in order to access this unique benefit for senior citizens, requirements are as follows:

*Be 60 years old or older

*Official identification with photograph (INE, passport, professional ID)

*INAPAM appointment card (from the second appointment)

Meanwhile, the hours of operation at the Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) INAPAM University are, from Monday to Friday, as follows:

*Morning shift: first time: from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Subsequent: from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon

*Afternoon shift from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you are a senior citizen with an INAPAM credential, you can obtain these 14 BENEFITS/Photo: Pixabay

Meanwhile, the INAPAM University Comprehensive Care Center (CAI) is located at 150 Universidad Avenue, in the Narvarte neighborhood, in the Benito Juárez district, in Mexico City. The contact phone number is 55 3923 2052.